Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 26.19 points or 1.66% at 1608.26 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (up 6.69%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.78%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.68%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.96%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.47%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.28%), DLF Ltd (up 0.83%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.65%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.71%), turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 203.46 or 0.58% at 35164.98.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.75 points or 0.68% at 10382.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.22 points or 0.39% at 12522.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.63 points or 0.5% at 4339.91.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 632 were trading in red and 73 were unchanged.

