BCL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 95.17% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of BCL Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 95.17% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.428.70 -95 OPM %28.57-10.11 -PBDT0.12-0.88 LP PBT0.11-0.88 LP NP0.11-0.81 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
