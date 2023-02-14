BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.18% in the September 2022 quarter
BCL Enterprises standalone net profit declines 98.29% in the September 2022 quarter
BCL Inds gains on bagging orders to supply ethanol
BCL Industries Ltd Spurts 2.88%
BCL Industries and its subsidiary win orders worth Rs 661 cr
-
Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 533.85 croreNet profit of BCL Industries declined 3.06% to Rs 23.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 533.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales533.85563.41 -5 OPM %7.566.12 -PBDT37.0435.14 5 PBT30.0231.62 -5 NP23.4124.15 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU