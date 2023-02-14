BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 533.85 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 3.06% to Rs 23.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 533.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.533.85563.417.566.1237.0435.1430.0231.6223.4124.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)