BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 3.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 5.25% to Rs 533.85 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 3.06% to Rs 23.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.25% to Rs 533.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales533.85563.41 -5 OPM %7.566.12 -PBDT37.0435.14 5 PBT30.0231.62 -5 NP23.4124.15 -3

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

