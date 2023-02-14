JUST IN
DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 570.22 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 53.20% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 570.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 504.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales570.22504.17 13 OPM %4.827.97 -PBDT25.9842.78 -39 PBT16.9834.33 -51 NP11.3224.19 -53

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:29 IST

