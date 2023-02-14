DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.20% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
DCM Shriram slides as Q2 PAT skid 19% YoY to Rs 128 cr
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 2.20% in the December 2022 quarter
DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.64% in the September 2022 quarter
DCM Shriram consolidated net profit declines 19.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Shriram Transport chairman S. Lakshmninarayanan resigns
-
Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 570.22 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 53.20% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 570.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 504.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales570.22504.17 13 OPM %4.827.97 -PBDT25.9842.78 -39 PBT16.9834.33 -51 NP11.3224.19 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU