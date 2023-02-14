DCM Shriram Industries consolidated net profit declines 53.20% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.10% to Rs 570.22 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 53.20% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.10% to Rs 570.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 504.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.570.22504.174.827.9725.9842.7816.9834.3311.3224.19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)