BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.17% to Rs 10.06 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.17% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.0619.7915.4117.431.863.151.662.911.202.10

