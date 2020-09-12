JUST IN
BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.17% to Rs 10.06 crore

Net profit of BDH Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.17% to Rs 10.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.0619.79 -49 OPM %15.4117.43 -PBDT1.863.15 -41 PBT1.662.91 -43 NP1.202.10 -43

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:48 IST

