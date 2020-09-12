JPT Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of JPT Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 OPM %15.38-33.33 -PBDT0.03-0.05 LP PBT0.03-0.05 LP NP0.02-0.06 LP
