Rishi Laser reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rishi Laser reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.46 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Rishi Laser reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
B & A reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Chowgule Steamships reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 70.95% to Rs 7.89 croreNet loss of Rishi Laser reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 70.95% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.8927.16 -71 OPM %-14.07-0.96 -PBDT-1.36-0.44 -209 PBT-2.36-1.55 -52 NP-2.463.49 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU