India Tourism Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Indian Energy Exchange consolidated net profit rises 6.31% in the June 2020 quarter
Indian Hume Pipe Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
United Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 53.67% to Rs 28.78 croreNet loss of India Tourism Development Corporation reported to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.67% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.7862.12 -54 OPM %-59.73-2.19 -PBDT-14.143.38 PL PBT-15.851.56 PL NP-15.160.78 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU