India Tourism Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.67% to Rs 28.78 crore

Net loss of India Tourism Development Corporation reported to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.67% to Rs 28.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.7862.12-59.73-2.19-14.143.38-15.851.56-15.160.78

