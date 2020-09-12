JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Interworld Digital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 110.72 crore

Net Loss of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reported to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 110.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales110.72142.27 -22 OPM %-1.713.80 -PBDT-5.560.65 PL PBT-10.08-3.35 -201 NP-9.90-3.12 -217

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU