Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 110.72 croreNet Loss of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reported to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 110.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales110.72142.27 -22 OPM %-1.713.80 -PBDT-5.560.65 PL PBT-10.08-3.35 -201 NP-9.90-3.12 -217
