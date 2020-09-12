Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 110.72 crore

Net Loss of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics reported to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 110.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 142.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.110.72142.27-1.713.80-5.560.65-10.08-3.35-9.90-3.12

