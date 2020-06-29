Beardsell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 40.59 croreNet Loss of Beardsell reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 40.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.75% to Rs 160.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.5951.16 -21 160.74193.08 -17 OPM %5.943.73 -7.634.67 - PBDT1.000.46 117 6.833.85 77 PBT-0.59-0.64 8 0.58-0.54 LP NP-0.72-0.85 15 0.82-0.75 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
