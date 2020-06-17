BEML flags off last train set for Kolkata Metro project

BEML flagged off the last train set for Kolkata Metro (East - West) project today from its Metro coach factory at Bangalore Complex.

BEML secured the contract for 14 train sets (6cars each), valued at approx. Rs 900 crore from Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation.

BEML independently completed the design, manufacturing activities and the delivery of the prototype train set was done during March 2018, which was subjected to extensive testing and trials on KMRC mainline including statutory testing by RDSO & CRS and cleared all the tests.

Subsequently, BEML built KMRC train sets were put to revenue operation since February 2020 and are operating satisfactorily. Further, 6 train sets are ready for deployment in revenue operation.

