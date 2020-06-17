JUST IN
Board of Aavas Financiers approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

At meeting held on 17 June 2020

The Board of Aavas Financiers at its meeting held on 17 June 2020 has approved the issuance of Rated, secured, redeemable, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating up to an amount of Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis.

First Published: Wed, June 17 2020. 15:08 IST

