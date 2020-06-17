Board of Aavas Financiers approves NCD issuance up to Rs 150 cr

-
ALSO READ
AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 20.64% in the December 2019 quarter
AAVAS Financiers consolidated net profit rises 9.94% in the March 2020 quarter
AAVAS Financiers notifies closure of branches amid COVID-19 outbreak
Volumes jump at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter
AAVAS Financiers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
At meeting held on 17 June 2020The Board of Aavas Financiers at its meeting held on 17 June 2020 has approved the issuance of Rated, secured, redeemable, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating up to an amount of Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU