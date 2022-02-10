Godrej Consumer Products Ltd down for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 855.1, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 16% rally in NIFTY and a 6.92% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 855.1, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 17600.5. The Sensex is at 58950.33, up 0.83%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 6.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36852.85, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 858.6, down 0.23% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 12.7% in last one year as compared to a 16% rally in NIFTY and a 6.92% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 67.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

