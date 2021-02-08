BEML signs MoUs to explore, enhance business in defence & aerospace

The state-owned firm on Friday, 5 February 2021, announced signing MoUs with eleven entities to explore and enhance the business in defence & aerospace sector.

BEML signed MoU with UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to explore the opportunities for establishing ware house storage for parts and activity center for servicing come overhauling of BEML products (MRO); with Advance Navigation Positioning Company (ANPC) for joint manufacturing of transponder landing system (TLS) for Indian armed forces, Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Oil exploration companies; with Primoco UAV SE, Czech Republic for manufacturing of '150 kg class' Surveillance UAV for Indian as well as global requirements such as Intelligence based agriculture, Remote mapping, Pipeline Monitoring, Mining Support, Security & intelligence, Disaster Management & Surveillance; and with IIT Kanpur for joint development and manufacturing of 25 kg class Tactical UAV for Armed forces.

Others MoUs include, Torus Robotic, Chennai for joint development Artificial intelligence (Al) based unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), Robotics, Light weight, Ingenious electric power drive system for defence and commercial applications; with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aeronautics Laboratory (NAL) to develop in the areas of advance composite and autoclaves, Mini unmanned aerial vehicles, Design & analysis of aircraft structure and systems; with Outdu Mediatech, Bangalore for Artificial intelligence based vision system and face recognition system for surveillance & monitoring applications; with SKAT Systems, Russia for joint manufacture of High Altitude UAVs for Indian and Global requirements; and with Hacklab Solutions, Bangalore for Al Based Lightning System (headlamps / fog lamps) on Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) current and future products in order to make mare competitive.

Further, BEML also signed MoU with JSC 'Rosoboron'export, Russia for projects such as infantry combat vehicle 'Boomerang', light armored vehicle 'Strela', Auxiliary power units for T-71 / T-90 tanks, Air Defence Systems; with S'YOMKA S VOZDUHA, Russia (Shooting from Air) for manufacturing of Marine Drones and Anti Drone Systems; and with Adani Defenec Systems & Technologies Limited to provide mobility systems for armed vehicles such as wheels armored personal carriers, infantry combat vehicles and main battle tanks. Apart from development and production of Jigs and fixtures for UAVs, Air borne structures, ground handling and ground support equipment for Airports.

On a consolidated basis, BEML posted a net profit of Rs 17.22 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net loss of Rs 27.20 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales stood at Rs 663.72 crore in Q2 FY21, falling 3.4% from Rs 687.11 crore in Q2 FY20.

Shares of BEML rose 0.36% to Rs 945.75. BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. The company operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As on 31 December 2020, the government held 54.03% stake in BEML.

