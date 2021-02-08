Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 282.13 points or 1.93% at 14900.69 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.6%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.87%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.83%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.99%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.93%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.41%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.22%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.98%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.66%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.23%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 610.16 or 1.2% at 51341.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 172.25 points or 1.15% at 15096.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 226.9 points or 1.19% at 19322.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 87.28 points or 1.35% at 6532.16.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 692 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

