State Bank of India Spikes 2.8%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 1.64%

State Bank of India has added 41.28% over last one month compared to 11.74% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX

State Bank of India rose 2.8% today to trade at Rs 404.05. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 1.64% to quote at 40961.88. The index is up 11.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd increased 2.35% and Bandhan Bank Ltd added 1.99% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 14.82 % over last one year compared to the 24.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

State Bank of India has added 41.28% over last one month compared to 11.74% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 5.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 408.35 on 05 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149.55 on 22 May 2020.

