Benchmarks extend gains; auto shares rise for 4th day

The benchmarks indices extended gains and hit fresh intraday highs in morning trade. The Nifty marched towards the 17,850 mark. Auto shares extended their uptrend for fourth consecutive session.

At 10:34 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 323.17 points or 0.54% to 60,080.01. The Nifty 50 index gained 88.10 points or 0.5% to 17,825.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index lost 0.12%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1696 shares rose and 1395 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 1% to13,109.05. The index has added 3.26% in four sessions.

Bajaj Auto (up 2.25%), MRF (up 2.16%), Bharat Forge (up 1.6%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.52%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.38%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.33%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.16%), Eicher Motors (up 1.12%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.8%) and Bosch (up 0.65%).

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dhanuka Agritech jumped 5.46%. The board of directors at its board meeting scheduled to be held on 1 November 2022 shall consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company through tender offer route, up to such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves.

Infibeam Avenues zoomed 16.03%. The company informed that the Reserve Bank of India has granted in-principle authorisation to operate as a 'Payment Aggregator' under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 to the Company.

IFCI rose 0.67%. The long-term infrastructure financier raised Rs 100 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the Government of India (GoI). The committee of directors at its meeting held on 27 October 2022, allotted 9,29,36,802 equity shares at Rs 10.76 each to GoI.

