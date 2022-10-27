Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.96%

-
ALSO READ
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 4.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.89%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.49%, NIFTY climbs 2.58%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.01%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 1.81%
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.20%
-
The Nifty Realty index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 2.60% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.71% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 17736.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.36% to close at 59756.84 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU