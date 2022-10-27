Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.96%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.96% at 437.95 today. The index has added 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd jumped 5.90%, DLF Ltd rose 3.72% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 3.43%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 2.60% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 2.71% and Nifty Commodities index increased 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 17736.95 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.36% to close at 59756.84 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)