Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 451.62 points or 1.55% at 28726.14 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 4.84%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.84%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 2.82%),Escorts Kubota Ltd (down 1.44%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.38%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were MRF Ltd (down 1.2%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.11%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.97%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.79%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (up 0.69%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.49%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.16%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 329.35 or 0.57% at 57097.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.3 points or 0.59% at 16994.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.84 points or 0.11% at 28483.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.36 points or 0.29% at 8769.68.

On BSE,1724 shares were trading in green, 1731 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

