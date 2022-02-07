Benchmarks extend losses; auto shares fall for 2nd day

The key equity indices extended early losses in morning trade. The Nifty was trading below the 17,450 mark. Auto shares declined for the second consecutive session.
At 10:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 281.71 points or 0.48% to 58,363.11. The Nifty 50 index lost 98.20 points or 0.56% to 17,418.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.55% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,601 shares rose and 1,571 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee will meet on February 8-10 instead of February 7-9, the central bank said on February 6. The change in the committee's meeting schedule comes after February 7 was declared as public holiday by the Maharashtra state government following the demise of renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar.
COVID-19 Update:
India added 1,49,394 new cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 9.27%. The country's active caseload currently stood at 14,35,569.
Results Today:
TVS Motor Company (up 0.78%), The Phoenix Mills (up 1.67%), National Aluminium Co. (up 0.21%), PB Fintech (up 0.63%), Minda Industries (down 1.45%), Indian Bank (up 3.89%), Jindal Stainless (up 1.55%), Clean Science and Technology (down 1.34%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals (up 0.88%), Castrol India (up 0.82%), Union Bank Of India (up 3.96%), JM Financial (up 0.34%), KPR Mill (up 0.24%), Tube Investments of India (up 0.61%) and Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (up 4.74%) are some of the companies that will announce their quarter earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index fell 0.78% to 11,470.50, extending decline for second day. The index has lost 1.82% in two sessions.
Bajaj Auto (down 1.61%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.48%), Bharat Forge (down 1.39%), Eicher Motors (down 1%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 0.99%), Tata Motors (down 0.52%), Maruti Suzuki (down 0.38%) declined while Ashok Leyland advanced 0.18%.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Bank of Baroda jumped 9.10% to Rs 116.30. The bank reported 107.17% rise in net profit to Rs 2197 crore on 14.38% rise in net interest income to Rs 8552 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 F21.
Siemens fell 2.62% to Rs 2358.65. Revenue from continuing operations in Q1 FY22 was Rs 3,197 crore, a 11.8 % increase over the same quarter in the preceding year. Profit after Tax from continuing operations was Rs. 245 crore, decreased by 6.5% over the same period last year.
FDC surged 6.43% to Rs 313.50. The company has scheduled a board meeting on February 9 to consider the proposal for buyback of shares.
