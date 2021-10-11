Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 552.52 points or 2.22% at 25415.56 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 6.7%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 2.68%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.66%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.23%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Escorts Ltd (up 1.25%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.19%), Cummins India Ltd (up 1.01%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.98%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.97%).

On the other hand, MRF Ltd (down 0.29%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 127.42 or 0.21% at 60186.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56.2 points or 0.31% at 17951.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 258.34 points or 0.88% at 29588.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.18 points or 0.48% at 9081.75.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 891 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)