Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 339.93 points or 1.45% at 23815.39 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.74%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.53%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.22%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.65%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.42%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.39%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.21%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.99%), and Bosch Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (down 0.95%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.71%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (down 0.31%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.21 or 0.44% at 60314.68.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.8 points or 0.39% at 17923.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.07 points or 0.36% at 28123.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.03 points or 0.07% at 8698.24.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1075 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

