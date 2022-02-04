Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.76%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.76% at 473.45 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 9.65%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.32% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.61%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 40.00% over last one year compared to the 17.59% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 1.92% and Nifty Media index is down 1.89% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.25% to close at 17516.3 while the SENSEX has slid 0.24% to close at 58644.82 today.

