Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.27%

Metal index ended up 2.27% at 3141.35 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Ltd jumped 3.82%, Ltd gained 3.65% and added 3.33%.

The Metal index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 11.54% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 1.65% and added 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the added 0.40% to close at 11690.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.36% to close at 38905.84 today.

