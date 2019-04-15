Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.27%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.27% at 3141.35 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Coal India Ltd jumped 3.82%, Tata Steel Ltd gained 3.65% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 3.33%.
The Nifty Metal index has decreased 16.00% over last one year compared to the 11.54% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.65% and Nifty Auto index added 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.40% to close at 11690.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.36% to close at 38905.84 today.
