Benchmarks pare losses; breadth positive

Domestic equity barometers pared losses and traded almost flat in mid-morning trade. At 11:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 24.34 points or 0.05% to 49,244.98. The Nifty 50 index added 11.80 points or 0.08% to 14,496.55.

Gains were capped as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned that an expected doubling of bad loans and soaring financial markets in the nation's weakened economy threaten financial stability.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.74% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.29%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1329 shares rose and 1268 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,138.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,610.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 January, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 90,873,878 with 1,944,561 deaths. India reported 216,558 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 151,327 deaths while 10,111,294 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Bharat Biotech reportedly inked a purchase agreement with the Government of India on January 11 to provide 55 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at Rs 295 per dose. The pharma firm will be providing its coronavirus vaccine directly to 12 states, and the process will be completed in two days by January 14. Dispatches will begin from Hyderabad starting January 12. Bharat Biotech will be providing 38.5 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in stage 1 and 16.5 doses in stage 2.

Economy:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his foreword for the financial stability report released on Monday, said:"Stretched valuations of financial assets pose risks to financial stability. Banks and financial intermediaries need to be cognizant of these risks and spillovers in an interconnected financial system."

The financial stability report has also warned that banks' bad loans may double by September 2021. The RBI sees gross bad loans account for 13.5% of total loans by September even in a base case scenario.

The RBI expects banks' capital ratios will erode to 14% in September from 15.6% in September 2020, the report showed. This may worsen to 12.5% in a very severe stress scenario, under which nine banks may fall short of meeting the minimum capital requirement of 9%.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 2.55% to 10,250.35. The index has added 9.28% in four sessions.

Eicher Motors (up 5.97%), Ashok Leyland (up 5.52%), Bharat Forge (up 1.82%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.75%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1%), TVS Motor Company (up 0.57%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.55%) advanaced while Mahindra & Mahindra slipped 0.32%.

Tata Motors rallied 11.15% to Rs 245.25 after the company's foreign arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), marked the end of 2020 with a second successive quarter-on-quarter recovery in sales, despite the continuing impact of COVID-19. P<> Retail sales for the quarter ending 31 December 2020 stood at 1.28 lakh vehicles, registering a 13.1% growth over 1.13 lakh vehicles sold in the preceding quarter, but down 9% on the same period last year.

Force Motors jumped 5.97% to Rs 1458.95. The company's board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

Global Markets:

Most Asian shares were trading higher on Tuesday. However, South Korea's Kospi declined nearly 2% in trade today.

Malaysia's King on Tuesday reportedly declared a state of emergency in the country. That came after Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin reportedly announced Monday that the country would tighten COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, with multiple states coming under a lockdown. Consequently, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index slipped 0.74%.

President Donald Trump on Monday reportedly approved an emergency declaration for Washington that lasts through January 24, after authorities warned of security threats to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

US stocks declined from record high on Monday, 11 January 2021, with major indices- S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite all settling lower, as investors elected to book some profit amid concerns about stocks valuations after record-setting runs. Rising coronavirus cases across the world and concerns about developments in Washington also weighed on stocks.

At the close of trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average index declined 0.29%, the S&P 500 index slipped 0.66% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.25%.

Political uncertainty continues to hang over markets. House Democrats are preparing to impeach Donald Trump even though the president has less than two weeks left in his term. After the siege of the U.S. Capitol building by Trump supporters last week, Democrats are concerned about additional incitement by the president in his final days in office.

