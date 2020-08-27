Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars around 3%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.1, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.12% in last one year as compared to a 5% gain in NIFTY and a 16.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 632.1, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11598.15. The Sensex is at 39250.36, up 0.45%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 1.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8100.5, up 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 54.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 633.05, up 3.23% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 17.12% in last one year as compared to a 5% gain in NIFTY and a 16.13% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 48.59 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)