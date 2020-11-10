Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.75, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.75, up 0.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 12594.55. The Sensex is at 43173.63, up 1.35%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8067.65, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 620.7, up 0.3% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 48.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

