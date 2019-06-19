Benchmarks sharply pare gains; auto shares slide

Key equity benchmarks sharply pared gains in early afternoon trade. The market started the day on a strong note before profit selling emerged in mid-morning trade. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 99.14 points or 0.25% at 39,145.48. The index was up 13.10 points or 0.11% at 11,704.60.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.34%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.90%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 673 shares rose and 1596 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.

Auto stocks witnessed selling pressure. (down 1.48%), Escorts (down 0.88%), (down 0.66%), (down 0.57%) and (down 0.43%), edged lower. While, (up 1.18%) and Maruti Suzuki (up 0.52%), edged higher.

was down 1.23% to Rs 618.85. The company announced that effective from 1 July 2019, the prices of its passenger vehicles will increase by up to Rs 36,000 across models. This price increase is due to the implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms across all passenger vehicles in The implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms mandates the fitment of several safety features including airbag, seat belt reminder for and co-driver, rear parking sensors and an over speed alert for the across all passenger vehicle models. The announcement was made today during the market hours.

Pharma stocks declined. (down 4.26%), (down 2.18%), (down 2.16%), (down 2.01%), (down 1.59%), Dr. Reddy Laboratories (down 0.68%), (down 0.68%), Lupin (down 0.53%) and (down 0.35%), declined. While, Cadila Healthcare (up 0.41%) and (up 0.30%), edged higher.

dropped 11% to Rs 93. suggested that (NHAI) was planning to find a new operator for the after the company's agreement ends in August. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89.60 today.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.04% at 14.7525.

On the options front, Nifty option chain for 27 June 2019 expiry showed maximum call open interest (OI) of 25.34 lakh contracts at the 12000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 26.19 lakh contracts was seen at 11500 strike price.

