Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 1.12%

Nifty PSE index closed up 1.12% at 3573.95 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 2.43%, NHPC Ltd rose 2.08% and Coal India Ltd jumped 1.98%.
The Nifty PSE index is down 4.00% over last one year compared to the 8.26% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index added 0.77% and Nifty Pharma index has dropped 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.17% to close at 11691.5 while the SENSEX added 0.22% to close at 39046.34 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU