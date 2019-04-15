Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 2700, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.01% in last one year as compared to a 10.97% jump in NIFTY and a 22.7% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2700, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 11682.85. The Sensex is at 38877.28, up 0.28%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 1.14% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8777.45, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2710, up 1.97% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 14.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
