Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 2633, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.38% in last one year as compared to a 12.7% gain in and a 25.34% gain in the Auto.

Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2633, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 11636.4. The Sensex is at 38861.69, down 0.04%. Ltd has dropped around 5.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8480.65, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2658.5, up 2.23% on the day. is down 30.38% in last one year as compared to a 12.7% gain in NIFTY and a 25.34% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 14.24 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)