Benchmarks trade with minor gains; auto stocks in demand

The key equity indices traded with minor gains amid bouts of volatility in morning trade. The Nifty was trading near the 18,300 level. Auto stocks were in demand.

At 10:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 54.64 points or 0.09% to 61,277.67. The Nifty 50 index advanced 28.65 points or 0.16% to 18,284.40.

In broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.29% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.53%.

Buyers outpaced sellers. On the BSE, 2175 shares rose and 1202 shares fell. A total of 142 shares were unchanged.

Results Today:

UltraTech Cement (down 1.87%), Angel One (up 1.59%), Sonata Software (up 0.55%), Tata Steel Long Products (up 1.41%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chemicals (up 0.52%), HFCL (up 5.39%), Maharashtra Scooters (up 0.63%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers (down 0.11%), Hathway Cable and Datacom (up 1.08%) and Moschip Technologies (up 5%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index rose 2.10% to 11,887.90. The index had declined 0.37% to end at 11,643.05 on Friday.

Ashok Leyland (up 2.50%), Tata Motors (up 2.36%), Bajaj Auto (up 1.52%), Eicher Motors (up 1.43%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.10%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 0.87%) and Bharat Forge (up 0.33%) advanced.

Hero MotoCorp gained 3.20% to Rs 2652.80. The two-wheeler maker said that its board has approved an investment of up to Rs 420 crore in one or more tranches, in Ather Energy.

Maruti Suzuki India rose 2.40% to Rs 8275.85. The car major announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs. The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from Saturday, 15 January 2022.

Economy:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a Pre-Budget stakeholder's consultations with BJP's State party representatives, on 16 January 2022.

BJP National Spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said, representatives from 25 states participated in this discussion.

The representations were from industries, professionals, business communities, academicians, economists, tribal communities, and backward classes and women.

COVID-19 Update:

In last 24 hours, India reported 2,58,089 fresh COVID cases, as per the health ministry's data. The country reported 385 new deaths taking the death toll to 4,86,451. The country recorded 1,51,740 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. The active cases comprise 4.43% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27%, the ministry said.

