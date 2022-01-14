Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.15%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.15% at 509.6 today. The index is up 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 3.16%, Oberoi Realty Ltd added 2.99% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 2.66%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 51.00% over last one year compared to the 25.08% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty FMCG index is down 0.71% and Nifty Consumption index has dropped 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.01% to close at 18255.75 while the SENSEX is down 0.02% to close at 61223.03 today.

