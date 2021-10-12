Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 213.36 points or 0.84% at 25701.14 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.64%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.44%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.24%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.88%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Escorts Ltd (up 1.11%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.04%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.54%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.36%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.3%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.23%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.8%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.15%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 75.62 or 0.13% at 60060.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.15 points or 0.03% at 17940.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.57 points or 0.28% at 29588.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.47 points or 0.21% at 9092.56.

On BSE,1621 shares were trading in green, 1151 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)