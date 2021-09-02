Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 44.42 points or 0.2% at 22514.73 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Escorts Ltd (down 3.15%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.42%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.98%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.83%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.45%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.44%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.44%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.35%).

On the other hand, Cummins India Ltd (up 2.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.36%), and MRF Ltd (up 1.79%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 376.75 or 0.66% at 57714.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.45 points or 0.69% at 17193.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.5 points or 0.74% at 27178.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.62 points or 0.78% at 8400.95.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

