Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 256.72 points or 0.95% at 27201.57 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.54%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.42%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.38%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.08%),MRF Ltd (up 1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.66%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.64%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.37%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.33%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.53%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.67%), and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.4%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 110.76 or 0.18% at 60211.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.05 points or 0.14% at 17974.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 132.08 points or 0.45% at 29360.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.75 points or 0.22% at 9189.4.

On BSE,1646 shares were trading in green, 1068 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

