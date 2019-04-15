Benchmarks turn range bound; breadth strong

The Sensex and the Nifty continued to hover in a range in early afternoon trade. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 108.53 points or 0.28% at 38,875.64. The was up 38.40 points or 0.33% at 11,681.85.

Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in mid-morning trade. Positive cues from other Asian markets boosted investors sentiment. Trading was range bound in early afternoon trade.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.54%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.78%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On BSE, 1418 shares rose and 899 shares fell. A total of 159 shares were unchanged.

Most FMCG shares advanced. (up 2.7%), (up 1.19%), (up 1.09%), (up 0.91%), (up 0.47%), (up 0.32%), (up 0.31%) and (up 0.21%), edged higher. (down 0.06%), (down 0.08%), (down 0.09%) and (down 0.16%), edged lower.

Most rose. ACC (up 0.88%) and (up 0.85%), edged higher. was down 0.37%.

was 0.11%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

On the economic front, India's industrial production (base year 2011-12=100) growth moderated sharply to 20-month low of mere 0.1% in February 2019, compared with 1.4% growth recorded in January 2019. The industrial production growth for January 2019 has been revised downwards from 1.7% increase reported provisionally.

The all- general CPI inflation rose to 2.86% in March 2019 (new base 2012=100), compared with 2.57% in February 2019. However, the core CPI inflation eased to 5.02% in March 2019 compared with 5.29% in February 2019.

Overseas, Asian shares were trading higher. Investors cheered Chinese data on Friday showing exports rebounded in March to a five-month high while new jumped by far more than expected.

US stocks closed higher Friday after a series of strong boosted confidence in the US

On the data front, US import prices rose sharply in March for the second straight month. The import price index climbed 0.6% last month after a revised 1% gain in February. Further, the said its consumer sentiment index fell to 96.9 in April.

