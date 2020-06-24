Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 39.45% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Total Operating Income decline 1.18% to Rs 1456.16 croreNet profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 39.45% to Rs 83.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.18% to Rs 1456.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1473.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.45% to Rs 235.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 2.99% to Rs 5989.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5815.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1456.161473.59 -1 5989.985815.82 3 OPM %40.4747.12 -46.0748.36 - PBDT70.56112.43 -37 272.18322.24 -16 PBT70.56112.43 -37 272.18322.24 -16 NP83.7060.02 39 235.02210.87 11
