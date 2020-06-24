JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Ganges Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 39.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income decline 1.18% to Rs 1456.16 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 39.45% to Rs 83.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.18% to Rs 1456.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1473.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.45% to Rs 235.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 2.99% to Rs 5989.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5815.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income1456.161473.59 -1 5989.985815.82 3 OPM %40.4747.12 -46.0748.36 - PBDT70.56112.43 -37 272.18322.24 -16 PBT70.56112.43 -37 272.18322.24 -16 NP83.7060.02 39 235.02210.87 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 18:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU