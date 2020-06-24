Bengal & Assam Company standalone net profit rises 234.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.63% to Rs 63.71 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 234.60% to Rs 56.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.63% to Rs 63.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 222.01% to Rs 125.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 154.83% to Rs 175.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

63.7138.70175.5568.8996.1295.1995.1091.2854.0016.65131.0438.7953.6516.57129.9538.4956.2816.82125.3638.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)