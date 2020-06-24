JUST IN
Bengal & Assam Company standalone net profit rises 234.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.63% to Rs 63.71 crore

Net profit of Bengal & Assam Company rose 234.60% to Rs 56.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.63% to Rs 63.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 222.01% to Rs 125.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 154.83% to Rs 175.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales63.7138.70 65 175.5568.89 155 OPM %96.1295.19 -95.1091.28 - PBDT54.0016.65 224 131.0438.79 238 PBT53.6516.57 224 129.9538.49 238 NP56.2816.82 235 125.3638.93 222

