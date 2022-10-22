JUST IN
Business Standard

Best Agrolife consolidated net profit rises 415.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.89% to Rs 700.31 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 415.32% to Rs 129.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 115.89% to Rs 700.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales700.31324.39 116 OPM %26.0610.86 -PBDT173.9134.00 412 PBT168.1433.09 408 NP129.8125.19 415

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:00 IST

