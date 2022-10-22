Best Agrolife consolidated net profit rises 415.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.89% to Rs 700.31 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife rose 415.32% to Rs 129.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 115.89% to Rs 700.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.700.31324.3926.0610.86173.9134.00168.1433.09129.8125.19

