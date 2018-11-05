Betex India standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 11.90 croreNet profit of Betex India rose 76.92% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales11.909.93 20 OPM %5.046.04 -PBDT0.770.50 54 PBT0.420.21 100 NP0.460.26 77
