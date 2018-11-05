JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Triochem Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Betex India standalone net profit rises 76.92% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 11.90 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 76.92% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales11.909.93 20 OPM %5.046.04 -PBDT0.770.50 54 PBT0.420.21 100 NP0.460.26 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements