JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sarda Energy & Minerals standalone net profit rises 58.64% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 417.63 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 58.64% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 37.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 417.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 346.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales417.63346.54 21 OPM %21.4018.38 -PBDT97.2067.58 44 PBT84.9255.02 54 NP59.5737.55 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements