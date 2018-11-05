Sarda Energy & Minerals standalone net profit rises 58.64% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.51% to Rs 417.63 croreNet profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 58.64% to Rs 59.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 37.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 417.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 346.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales417.63346.54 21 OPM %21.4018.38 -PBDT97.2067.58 44 PBT84.9255.02 54 NP59.5737.55 59
