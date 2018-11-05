Uflex standalone net profit declines 49.15% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 22.57% to Rs 1072.82 crore

Net profit of Uflex declined 49.15% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 22.57% to Rs 1072.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 875.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1072.82875.27 23 OPM %11.5513.52 -PBDT85.9794.05 -9 PBT26.2342.01 -38 NP18.8237.01 -49

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:09 IST

