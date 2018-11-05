Bronze Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bronze Infra-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Megh Mayur Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dhenu Buildcon Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Genus Prime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Bronze Infra-Tech reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.13 -92 OPM %-100.00-46.15 -PBDT-0.33-0.03 -1000 PBT-0.33-0.03 -1000 NP-0.33-0.03 -1000
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU