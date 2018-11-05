JUST IN
Bronze Infra-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Bronze Infra-Tech reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.13 -92 OPM %-100.00-46.15 -PBDT-0.33-0.03 -1000 PBT-0.33-0.03 -1000 NP-0.33-0.03 -1000

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:00 IST

