ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 17.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.71% to Rs 95.49 crore

Net profit of Bhandari Hosiery Exports declined 36.11% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 95.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.06% to Rs 5.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 266.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 248.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales95.4969.34 38 266.26248.35 7 OPM %5.047.90 -7.427.03 - PBDT2.773.35 -17 10.6710.06 6 PBT1.712.41 -29 6.325.92 7 NP1.151.80 -36 5.364.96 8

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 09:07 IST

