Bhandari Hosiery Exports standalone net profit declines 36.11% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 36.11% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.71% to Rs 95.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.06% to Rs 5.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 266.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 248.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

