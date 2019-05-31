Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit rises 177.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.06% to Rs 106.82 crore

Net profit of Enkei rose 177.57% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.09% to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 474.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 464.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

