ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 17.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Enkei Wheels India standalone net profit rises 177.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 15.06% to Rs 106.82 crore

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India rose 177.57% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 106.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 125.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.09% to Rs 12.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 474.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 464.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales106.82125.76 -15 474.48464.73 2 OPM %5.087.24 -5.448.96 - PBDT4.818.87 -46 21.7137.66 -42 PBT-0.161.37 PL 0.3714.36 -97 NP12.134.37 178 12.7310.78 18

