Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 89.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 9.85 crore

Net profit of declined 89.34% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 35.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.858.0035.5334.503.150.882.36-0.030.690.962.632.940.470.781.802.200.131.221.202.31

