Almondz Global Securities standalone net profit declines 89.34% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 9.85 croreNet profit of Almondz Global Securities declined 89.34% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 35.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.858.00 23 35.5334.50 3 OPM %3.150.88 -2.36-0.03 - PBDT0.690.96 -28 2.632.94 -11 PBT0.470.78 -40 1.802.20 -18 NP0.131.22 -89 1.202.31 -48
