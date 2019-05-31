IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 653.36 crore

Net profit of Industries declined 72.85% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 653.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 542.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.90% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 2659.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2220.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

