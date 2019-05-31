IFB Industries consolidated net profit declines 72.85% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 20.33% to Rs 653.36 croreNet profit of IFB Industries declined 72.85% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 653.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 542.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.90% to Rs 72.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 2659.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2220.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales653.36542.99 20 2659.152220.45 20 OPM %2.477.14 -4.777.15 - PBDT20.7444.13 -53 132.32168.95 -22 PBT5.3930.20 -82 74.77115.14 -35 NP5.5320.37 -73 72.9580.97 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU