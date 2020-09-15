Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.91% to Rs 10.85 crore

Net Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.91% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.10.858.90-1.208.65-0.480.67-1.060.01-1.11-0.04

