Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.11 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 21.91% to Rs 10.85 croreNet Loss of Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 21.91% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales10.858.90 22 OPM %-1.208.65 -PBDT-0.480.67 PL PBT-1.060.01 PL NP-1.11-0.04 -2675
