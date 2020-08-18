Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Citing higher risks, commodity brokers urge Sebi to increase trading hours till 11:30 pm
680 arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms in 8 days
Pb min asks Centre to revoke decision delinking commission of arhtiyas from MSP
Trend of remixing old songs won't reach a saturation point: Bhushan Kumar
-
Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.06 150 OPM %60.00-16.67 -PBDT0.09-0.01 LP PBT0.09-0.01 LP NP0.08-0.04 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU