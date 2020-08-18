JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sakar Healthcare standalone net profit rises 60.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Epic Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.150.06 150 OPM %60.00-16.67 -PBDT0.09-0.01 LP PBT0.09-0.01 LP NP0.08-0.04 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU